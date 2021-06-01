ISC (Class 12) Board Exams Cancelled

The CISCE on Tuesday decided to cancel Class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to its secretary Gerry Arathoon.

Updated: Jun 1, 2021

ISC (Class 12) Board Exams Cancelled
ISC Class 12 Board exams have been cancelled in view of COVID-19
New Delhi:

The CISCE on Tuesday decided to cancel Class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to its secretary Gerry Arathoon. "The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon," Mr Arathoon told PTI.

The decision by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) came on the lines of cancellation of the board exams by CBSE, which was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was decided that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The prime minister asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The CICSE had last week asked its affiliated schools to submit data, including average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session.

The board had postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

