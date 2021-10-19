  • Home
  • Education
  • CISCE Board Postpones First Term Exam For Classes 10, 12

CISCE Board Postpones First Term Exam For Classes 10, 12

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Tuesday postponed the first term exam for classes 10 and 12 due to reasons "beyond" its control, according to officials.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 19, 2021 10:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Assam: Students Of Primary Section Attend School After Nearly 2 Years
Karnataka Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 To 5, Announcement Soon: Chief Minister
Goa Schools To Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 From October 18
Odisha Schools To Reopen On October 21 For Classes 8-11
Counselling For School, College Students To Be Conducted: Pinarayi Vijayan
Defence Ministry Scholarship For 50 Students In Each Class In 100 New Sainik Schools
CISCE Board Postpones First Term Exam For Classes 10, 12
CISCE postpones board exams
New Delhi:

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Tuesday postponed the first term exam for classes 10 and 12 due to reasons "beyond" its control, according to officials.

"CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time," board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said in an order.

The exams for the two classes were scheduled to begin from November 15.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
CISCE Board Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Bhubaneswar To Host Convocation In Hybrid Mode
IIT Bhubaneswar To Host Convocation In Hybrid Mode
Telangana Board Releases TS 1st Year Admit Card; Direct Link Here
Telangana Board Releases TS 1st Year Admit Card; Direct Link Here
Manish Sisodia Felicitates IGDTUW Students; Urges College Students To Mentor Government School Students
Manish Sisodia Felicitates IGDTUW Students; Urges College Students To Mentor Government School Students
Assam: Students Of Primary Section Attend School After Nearly 2 Years
Assam: Students Of Primary Section Attend School After Nearly 2 Years
TS PGECET Counselling 2021: Registration Process Extended Till October 25
TS PGECET Counselling 2021: Registration Process Extended Till October 25
.......................... Advertisement ..........................