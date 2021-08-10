CISCE Board Exam 2022: ISC, ICSE Exams To Be Divided In Two Semesters

Image credit: Shutterstock CISCE board exam 2022: ICSE, ISC board exam will be held in two semesters

For the board examination 2022, the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will follow a different method of conducting examinations. The academic session will be divided into two semesters, with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus being covered in each semester, the Board has said.

The Board has also reduced the syllabi for various subjects for ICSE and ISC students in view of the disruption in educational activities caused due to COVID-19. The reduced syllabus for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) for the next year has been divided into two portions and units/subunits to be covered in each semester have been specified clearly. The semester-wise theory syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 is available on the CISCE website under the ‘publications’ tab.

CISCE First, Second Semester Exams

The CISCE will conduct examinations at the end of each semester.

The first-semester examination will be conducted in November 2021 and will be based only on the portion of the syllabus (reduced syllabus for ICSE/ISC examination year 2022) specified for the first semester.

The first semester will be an MCQ-based examination, to be held in online mode.

The second-semester examination will be held in March and April 2022 and will be based only on the portion of the syllabus specified for the second semester.

The second-semester examination will be conducted in online/offline mode, depending upon the pandemic situation in the country.

The question papers for each semester examination will be 80/100 marks for ICSE and 70/80 marks for ISC. However, the weightage of marks (for each of the semesters) to be finally used for computation of the CISCE board exam results would be brought down to half.

CISCE Practical, Project Work

In addition to the examinations conducted at the end of each of the two semesters during the academic year 2021-22, candidates will also be assessed on practical and project work at the ISC level.

If the situation permits, the ISC Practicals will be conducted offline. In case the situation is not conducive due to the pandemic, and candidates are unable to come to their respective schools to take the practical examination, online/virtual mode will be exercised.

Candidates will also be assessed on internal assessment at the ICSE level.

“Schools will be required to ensure that all candidates finish the stipulated practical/project work/internal assessment, as specified in the ICSE and ISC reduced syllabi. The same may be evaluated and marked by the visiting examiners (for ISC)/internal examiners,” CISCE has said via official notice.