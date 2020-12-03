Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021: CISCE Writes To CMs Seeking Permission To Reopen Schools From January 4

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today wrote chief ministers of all States and Union Territories (UTs) seeking permission for partial reopening of schools from January 4, enabling Class 10 and Class 12 students to participate in practical work, project work, SUPW work and for doubt clearing lessons. If allowed to reopen, schools will follow all safety guidelines and SOPs prescribed by the governments, CISCE said in a statement.

The council has also asked the Chief Election Commissioner of India to share dates for state elections to be held in April-May 2021. This will enable CISCE to finalise ICSE board exam 2021 and ISC board exam 2021 dates, an official statement said.

“CISCE has also requested the Chief Election Commissioner of India to share the election dates of the States that are due to have their elections in the month of April-May 2021. This will enable CISCE to finalize schedules for ICSE-Class X ISC Class XII year 2021 examinations and to ensure that there are no clash of dates, interruption of the examinations or any inconvenience that may be faced by candidates taking these examinations,” the board said.

Schools affiliated to CISCE and other state and central boards were closed in March, following the centre’s nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Despite closure, CISCE said, most of the schools affiliated to the board have continued with the teaching-process in an online, offline or blended manner.