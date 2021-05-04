CISCE Asks Schools To Provide Average Marks Of Class 9, 10 For ICSE Result

CISCE has asked schools to send marks of classes 9, 10 to prepare ICSE result 2021

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has asked schools to provide average marks that ICSE students had scored in Class 9 and 10 internal examinations in each subject to devise assessment criterion for preparing the results of the Class 10 students.

“We have asked them [schools] to give us two types of marks - average marks of Class 9 and the average marks of Class 10. These children were in Class 9 last year, so their average marks then and this year for all the exams, unit tests - whatever they’ve had - throughout the year. After we receive it, then we’ll do an analysis and then I can announce to the public what exactly we are going to do. Let us first see what data the schools give,” Gerry Arathoon, Secretary and Chief Executive of the CISCE, told Careers360.

He also pointed out that schools have also conducted assessments in different formats. “They have had online exams, they have had offline exams, unit tests, whatever -- I’ve said, take the whole year's result and send me,” Mr Arathoon said.

CISCE on April 20 announced the cancellation of ICSE board exams due to the “worsening situation” of the coronavirus pandemic. “The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest,” the board had said in its circular.

In the previous decision announced via an official notification on April 16, CISCE said that Class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated based on alternative criteria. However, the board revised that decision on April 20 saying: "Given the present worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the CICSE has decided to cancel the Class 10 examination. The option for students announced earlier, stands withdrawn.”

The board had said it was "committed to devise a fair and unbiased criterion for declaring Class 10 results". "The criterion, as well as the date of declaration of results, will be announced later," it added.