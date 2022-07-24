CISCE Declares ISC Class 12 Result 2022

ISC 12th result 2022 declared

ISC 12th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 result 2022 today, July 24. The ISC result 2022 is now available for download on the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To access the ISC 12th scorecard, the students need to enter their unique ID, index number, and captcha. The schools can access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password. ISC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

To check ISC result, the candidates need to enter the unique ID, index number, and captcha. ISC Class 12 scorecard will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references. The candidates can also check ICSE result via SMS. To get CISCE 12th result through SMS, type ISC <space> unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

After downloading the CISCE ISC mark sheet, the students must verify their names, subjects, school name, and roll number. Students should also check the spelling of their names. In case of any discrepancy in the Inter marksheet, they need to get in touch with the board authorities as soon as possible.

In order to pass the ISC Class 12 board exams 2022, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical exams separately. The students who could not clear the ICSE, Class 10 exam can apply for revaluation/ rechecking from July 24 onwards. The rechecking window will be available till July 30, the candidates can apply for rechecking on the official website- cisce.org. The rechecking charges for ISC will be Rs 1,000 per subject.