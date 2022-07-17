CISCE Announces ICSE Class 10 Result 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download ICSE exam 2022 scorecard at cisce.org, results.cisce.org

ICSE 10th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today, July 17 declared the result for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam 2022. Nearly a lakh student who had appeared in the ICSE 10th exam 2022 will get their result on the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The candidates can download the ICSE scorecard using unique ID, index number, date of birth, other information. Also Read | ICSE 10th Result 2022 Live

To check ICSE result, candidates need to enter the unique ID, index number, and captcha. ICSE 10th scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. The candidates can also check ICSE result via SMS, sending Unique ID to the number- 09248082883. The schools can check the ICSE, Class 10 result 2022 through Careers portal using principal's login id and password. Direct Link To Check ICSE Result 2022

The students who could not clear the ICSE, Class 10 exam can apply for revaluation/ rechecking from July 17 onwards. The rechecking window will be activated till July 23, the candidates can apply for rechecking on the official website- cisce.org. The rechecking charges for ICSE will be Rs 1000 per paper per subject.

Nearly, a lakh student appeared in the ICSE, Class 10 exam 2022 this year held from April 25 to May 23, 2022. Meanwhile, the ISC Class 12 exam result 2022 will be announced by July-end.