CISCE Announces ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Dates

CISCE announced ICSE, ISC time table 2023

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which administers the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, has announced the time table for the 2023 exams. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams will be held from February 27 and February 13 respectively. The Council has issued the CISCE board exam 2023 date sheet on its official website-- cisce.org.

Along with the announcement of CISCE time table 2023, board has also stated that the ICSE, ISC result 2023 will be declared in May 2023. As per the official release the ICSE (Class 10) board exams will start on February 27 with English Language – English paper 1 and will end with Biology - Science paper 3 on March 29, 2023. The exam commencement time and duration hours are mentioned in the date sheet.

The ISC (Class 12) board exams will start on February 13 with the English Language – English paper 1 and will end with the Environmental Science paper on March 31, 2023. The duration of the board exams will be 3 hours. In addition to the time indicated on the Class 10, 12 time table for writing the paper, 15 minutes time will be given for reading the question paper.

CISCE has also mentioned several guidelines for students appearing in ICSE, ISC board date sheet. The Council has directed candidates to be seated in the examination hall/room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject. "A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late," CISCE said in a statement.

Students are advised to adhere to the CISCE exam day guidelines to avoid any inconveniences. If a candidate is found indulging in any unfair means, will be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE and may be expelled from the examination hall/room forthwith and refused admission to subsequent examination papers.