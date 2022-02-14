ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams in the last week of April

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which administers the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, has announced the tentative date for the Semester 2 exams. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams will be held tentatively in the last week of April. The detailed time table, CISCE in a statement has said, will be released shortly.

Also, schools have been directed not to conduct pre-board exams, unless the semester 2 portions of the reduced syllabus have been thoroughly revised and completed, CISCE statement said, adding that the pre-board examinations should preferably be held between end March and April.

For the board examination 2022, CISCE is following a different method of conducting examinations. The academic session has been divided into two semesters, with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus being covered in each semester. The first semester exams were held in November-December 2021. The Board has also reduced the syllabi for various subjects for ICSE and ISC students in view of the disruption in educational activities caused due to COVID-19.

CISCE had already announced the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for Semester 1 exams on February 7. The council, however, did not issue any hard copies of the semester 1 Class 10, 12 examinations results. The overall result – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.