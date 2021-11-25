CISCE To Allow ISC Class 12 Students To Use Calculators In Semester 1 Exams

ISC Class 12 students will be allowed to use calculators in semester 1 exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, exams will allow the students appearing for the 2021-22 semester 1 exams to use calculators. The council will allow Casio fx - 82 MS (Scientific) Calculator or calculators of other makers with similar functions to be used by the Class 12th students. The semester 1 exams for the ISC Class 12th students started on Monday, November 22. The Class 12 term 1 ISC exams will continue till December 20.

The council in a statement dated November 24 said: “This is to confirm that the candidates are permitted to use Casio fx - 82 MS (Scientific) Calculator or calculators of other makes with similar functions.”

CISCE Semester 1 Exam: Key Points

Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper- cum - Answer Booklet

On the top–sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet, candidates must put their signatures in the space provided

Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen only

For the 2022 board examination, the council is following a different method of conducting examinations. The academic session has been divided into two semesters, with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus being covered in each semester. The term 1 exams will be held for objective type questions. The semester 1 ICSE, or Class 10, exams will start from November 29.