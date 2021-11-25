CISCE To Allow ISC Class 12 Students To Use Calculators In Semester 1 Exams

- Home
CISCE 12th Exams: The council will allow Casio fx - 82 MS (Scientific) Calculator or calculators of other makers with similar functions to be used by the Class 12th students.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, exams will allow the students appearing for the 2021-22 semester 1 exams to use calculators. The council will allow Casio fx - 82 MS (Scientific) Calculator or calculators of other makers with similar functions to be used by the Class 12th students. The semester 1 exams for the ISC Class 12th students started on Monday, November 22. The Class 12 term 1 ISC exams will continue till December 20.
The council in a statement dated November 24 said: “This is to confirm that the candidates are permitted to use Casio fx - 82 MS (Scientific) Calculator or calculators of other makes with similar functions.”
CISCE Semester 1 Exam: Key Points
- Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper- cum - Answer Booklet
- On the top–sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet, candidates must put their signatures in the space provided
- Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen only
For the 2022 board examination, the council is following a different method of conducting examinations. The academic session has been divided into two semesters, with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus being covered in each semester. The term 1 exams will be held for objective type questions. The semester 1 ICSE, or Class 10, exams will start from November 29.