CISCE To Allow ISC Class 12 Students To Use Calculators In Semester 1 Exams

CISCE 12th Exams: The council will allow Casio fx - 82 MS (Scientific) Calculator or calculators of other makers with similar functions to be used by the Class 12th students.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 6:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Exams Start Today; CISCE Guidelines For Students
CISCE Issues Guidelines For ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exams
CISCE Releases ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Revised Date Sheets
ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester-1 Date Sheets Out; Exams From November 15
CISCE Releases Circular For Students Reappearing In ICSE, ISC Exams 2022
CISCE Extends Registration Deadline For Improvement, Compartment Exams
CISCE To Allow ISC Class 12 Students To Use Calculators In Semester 1 Exams
ISC Class 12 students will be allowed to use calculators in semester 1 exams
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, exams will allow the students appearing for the 2021-22 semester 1 exams to use calculators. The council will allow Casio fx - 82 MS (Scientific) Calculator or calculators of other makers with similar functions to be used by the Class 12th students. The semester 1 exams for the ISC Class 12th students started on Monday, November 22. The Class 12 term 1 ISC exams will continue till December 20.

ADMISSIONS UPDATE: XII Board exams over? EXPLORE these top colleges accepting APPLICATIONS. Click HERE

The council in a statement dated November 24 said: “This is to confirm that the candidates are permitted to use Casio fx - 82 MS (Scientific) Calculator or calculators of other makes with similar functions.”

CISCE Semester 1 Exam: Key Points

  • Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper- cum - Answer Booklet
  • On the top–sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet, candidates must put their signatures in the space provided
  • Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen only

For the 2022 board examination, the council is following a different method of conducting examinations. The academic session has been divided into two semesters, with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus being covered in each semester. The term 1 exams will be held for objective type questions. The semester 1 ICSE, or Class 10, exams will start from November 29.

Click here for more Education News
ISC Exams CISCE Board Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras, TVS Credit Sign MoU To Set Up Innovation Programmes
IIT Madras, TVS Credit Sign MoU To Set Up Innovation Programmes
Maharashtra Schools For Classes 1 to 7 To Reopen From December 1, Says Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra Schools For Classes 1 to 7 To Reopen From December 1, Says Varsha Gaikwad
Careers360 Management Ranking 2022: List Of Top Private B-Schools
Careers360 Management Ranking 2022: List Of Top Private B-Schools
No Prior Approval Required From Board For Admission To CBSE Schools
No Prior Approval Required From Board For Admission To CBSE Schools
MAH LLb CET Counselling Begins; Application Steps Here
MAH LLb CET Counselling Begins; Application Steps Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................