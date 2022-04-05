Circular Saying CBSE Decides To Reduce Term 1 Exam Marks Weightage Is 'Fake', Confirms CBSE

CBSE Term 1, 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education has informed that a circular mentioning CBSE has decided to reduce the weightage of term-1 examinations is fake. CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma said, "the circular regarding weightage of term-1, 2 examinations is fake."

As per the fake circular, CBSE has decided to reduce the weightage of term-1 examinations keeping in mind the problems faced by the students and affiliated schools due to the existing conditions at that time. "The weightage of term-1 and 2 examinations will be around 30 and 70 per cent respectively," CBSE circular mentioned.

CBSE will conduct the term 2 exam from April 26. The Class 10 exam will get over on May 24, and the Class 12 exam on June 15.

CBSE term 2 board exam Class 10 and Class 12 will be on fifty percent of the reduced syllabus. The papers will contain both objective and subjective questions. While the term 1 CBSE exams question papers had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type, CBSE Term 2 Board exams papers will be a mix-bag of case-based, open-ended, situation-based, short answer and long answer type questions with duration of two hours. It is expected that the board will be inclined to term 2 regarding the weightage.

Class 10 and 12 students from CBSE board must note that the released scores are the final scores. The current scores are only for the theory exams. After concluding the term 2 exams, CBSE will release the final scores with marks of practicals and internal assessment. Based on the final score, a student will get the pass, fail or compartment decided by the board.

