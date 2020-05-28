  • Home
Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) has been renamed as Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), a premier national institution under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India.

May 28, 2020

The changed name has been registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act 1975 ( Tamil Nadu Act 27 of 1975), a statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda has said that now CIPET will be in a position to fully devote itself for the growth of entire petrochemical sector with a focus on Academics, Skilling, Technology Support and Research.

The primary objective of CIPET has been contributing towards the growth of the plastics industry through a combined program of education and research.

The Institute has evolved through the years, creating closer ties with industries with the intent to create innovative plastic based solutions which are resource efficient and marketable, the statement said.

