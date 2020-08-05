CIPET JEE 2020 Exam To Be Conducted Today, Check Details

CIPET will be conducting the CIPET JEE 2020 examination today.

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology, or CIPET, will be conducting the CIPET JEE 2020 examination today, August 5. This year, CIPET JEE 2020 is being conducted as a home-based proctored exam. The candidate will have to answer 60 multiple-choice questions in one hour.

CIPET JEE 2020 Guidelines

1- Have a well-functioning laptop/computer.

2- Check network speed before the examination. As per the given instructions, the network speed should be at least 512 kbps.

3- Check hardware requirements like webcam and microphone before the exam.

The admit card of CIPET JEE 2020 was released on July 31 on the official website and the application form was also available till July 31. Registered candidates were able to download it using their mobile number and date of birth. As per the official dates, the counselling letters for the selected candidates will be released on or before August 8.

CIPET JEE is an entrance exam conducted for admission to Diploma Engineering courses offered by the various campuses of Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology.