The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, or CIPET, has released the CIPET JEE admit cards. The eligibility test is scheduled on August 5.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 9:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CIPET JEE Admit Card 2020 Released; Exams On August 5


The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, or CIPET, has released the CIPET JEE admit cards on the official website -- eadmission.cipet.gov.in. Candidates can download the CIPET Joint Entrance Exam, CIPET JEE, admit card by logging-in at the website with mobile numbers and dates of birth till the date of the entrance exam. The CIPET JEE 2020 admit card mentions details of the candidates, the date and time of the examination and the CIPET JEE 2020 exam centre.

CIPET JEE is held for admission to various diploma, post diploma and post graduate diploma courses at the institute. There are 27 CIPET centres across India. CIPET JEE is held as a computer-based test. The eligibility test for CIPET JEE is scheduled to be held on August 5 at various exam centres across the country. CIPET is under the Department of Chemicals and Petro-Chemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

How To Download CIPET JEE 2020 Admit Card

STEP 1: Visit the official website -- eadmission.cipet.gov.in

STEP 2: Login at the website with mobile numbers and dates of birth

STEP 3: On the next window, insert other details, if required

STEP 4: Click submit

STEP 5: Download and print a copy of the CIPET JEE admit card 2020

The release of counseling and admission letters for the selected candidates for admission will be hosted on the website on or before August 8, 2020.

CIPET Joint Entrance Exam
