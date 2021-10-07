CIDCO Makes Available 14 Plots In Navi Mumbai To Set Up Women's Hostels, Educational Institutions

CIDCO makes available 14 plots in Navi Mumbai for setting up women's hostels, educational institutions

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra has made available 14 plots for sale in Navi Mumbai for setting up working women's hostels, schools and colleges in the township, the city planning agency said on Thursday.

The social, educational and cultural development of citizens alongside the development of Navi Mumbai has always been on the agenda of CIDCO, its vice chairman and managing director Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said in a release.

"Under four independent schemes, plots have been made available for various social welfare activities," he said.

Out of the 14 plots, having areas in the range of 858.30 sqm to 12,196.40 sqm, four will be for setting up working women's hostels, eight for composite schools and junior colleges and two plots for higher education colleges, the release said.

The official said working women's hostels will facilitate empowerment of women in the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)