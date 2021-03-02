ICSE, ISC Board Exams: 5 Things To Know About Classes 10, 12 Papers
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) has announced the exam dates for ICSE, ISC Board exam 2021 on March 1. The Class 10 exams (ICSE) will be from May 5 to June 7, while the Class 12 (ISC) exams will be held from April 8 to June 16. CICSE has also announced that the results for the respective exams will be announced by July. All the students appearing for the Class 12 (ISC) and Class 10 (ICSE) exams can download the exam date sheet from the CISCE's official website, cisce.org.
"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is the Class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is a Class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16," Gerry Arathoon, CICSE's Chief Executive and Secretary told PTI.
"The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July. The results will not be available from the office of the council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians," Mr Gerry added.
"Applications for recheck of answer scripts must be submitted online and must be received by the Council's office not later than seven days from the day of declaration of the ISC Year 2021 Examination results," he added.
Important Points:
- Class 12 board exams will commence on April 8 with Computer Science (Practical)-Planning Session. The exam will be a 90-minutes paper, instead of three hours scheduled for other subjects starting April 9. According to the Class 12 time table, the date and time for practical exams of the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Indian Music (Hindustani), Fashion Designing, Physical Education, Computer Science (Examination Session) and Home Science (Examination Session), will be informed by the school concerned.
- The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams or Class 10 exams will start from May 5, 2021. The Class 10 ICSE examinations will continue till June 7, 2021. The ICSE Class 10 board exams will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode.
- Most papers of the ICSE exams will start at 9 am, while a few will begin at 11 am. English, Environmental Science, Economics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers will be conducted for two hours’ duration, while Hindi and Art papers will be held for a duration of three hours. “The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 am to enable them to start writing at 11 am,” read an official statement.
- A set of protocols to be followed at examination centres has been issued to ensure safety from the coronavirus, including maintaining social distance, as well as mandatory use of face mask and hand sanitiser.
- Last year, the CICSE had to cancel its pending exams because of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result was announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by the board. Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March. However, the exams have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also deferred its exams to May-June this year because of the same reason.