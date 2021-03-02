Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE, ISC Board Exams: 5 Things To Know About Classes 10, 12 Papers

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) has announced the exam dates for ICSE, ISC Board exam 2021 on March 1. The Class 10 exams (ICSE) will be from May 5 to June 7, while the Class 12 (ISC) exams will be held from April 8 to June 16. CICSE has also announced that the results for the respective exams will be announced by July. All the students appearing for the Class 12 (ISC) and Class 10 (ICSE) exams can download the exam date sheet from the CISCE's official website, cisce.org.

"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is the Class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is a Class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16," Gerry Arathoon, CICSE's Chief Executive and Secretary told PTI.

"The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July. The results will not be available from the office of the council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians," Mr Gerry added.

"Applications for recheck of answer scripts must be submitted online and must be received by the Council's office not later than seven days from the day of declaration of the ISC Year 2021 Examination results," he added.

Here’s The Complete Schedule

Important Points: