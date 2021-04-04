Image credit: Shutterstock CSIR announces innovation award for school children (representational photo)

To develop scientific culture among school children, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has instituted a competition, Innovation Award for School Children, or CIASC 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked school principals to inform their students about the competition and encourage them to participate in it.

CSIR has asked students for “novel scientific and technological” concepts, ideas, design and solutions to “existing societal problems”.

“The proposals submitted should be one that is novel and utilitarian. It could be a new concept or idea or design or a solution to an existing problem or completely a new method/ process/ device/ utility. The concept of the innovation should have been proved through a model, a prototype or experimental data...however, innovations related to other topics would equally be eligible. Essays/mere compilation of information from published literature/ downloaded from the internet will not be considered,” the CSIR said.

Applicants are required to submit the details of their innovation proposals in hard copies, written in English or Hindi and within 5,000 words, along with an authentication certificate issued by principals.

Proposals must have the title of the innovation, name and date of birth of the candidate, school and residential address, class, telephone number and e-mail address, the council said.

More details regarding the competition can be found at csir.res.in/csir-innovation-award-school-children-2021

Fifteen winners will receive cash prizes. The first prize is Rs 1 lakh, second prize is Rs 50,000 (for two winners), third prize is Rs 30,000 (for three), fourth prize is Rs 20,000 (for four) and the fifth prize is Rs 10,000 (for five winners).

The last date to submit entries for the competition is April 30.

Eligibility

Indian school students up to Class 12 and below 18 years of age as on January 1, 2021 can participate in the competition.

The entries must be submitted to the following address: Head, CSIR-Innovation Protection Unit, Vigyan Suchana Bhawan, 14-Satsang Vihar Marg, Special Institutional Area, New Delhi – 110067.