CHSE To Announce Odisha HS Arts Result 2022 On August 8, Says Education Minister

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022: CHSE 12th Arts and Vocational stream results will be announced on August 8

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 4:27 pm IST
Check Odisha HS Arts result at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in
Odisha HS Arts Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the Higher Secondary (Class 12) result 2022 for Arts and Vocational stream results on August 8, Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said today. CHSE Odisha Result 2022 (OUT) Live

The students who have appeared in the 12th Arts stream result on the websites- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. To download Odisha CHSE 12th result 2022 scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link and enter registration number, roll number. CHSE Result 2022 Class 12 scorecards will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in
  2. Click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts, Vocational stream
  3. Enter registration number and roll number
  4. HS, 12th Arts stream result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download HS, 12th exam scorecard, and take a print out for further references.

Meanwhile, the 12th Science, Commerce stream results were announced, the pass percentage in HS Science stream was 94.12 per cent, while Commerce stream was 89.20 per cent.

