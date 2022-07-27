CHSE To Announce Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download Odisha HS exam scorecard at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the Higher Secondary (Class 12) result 2022 for Science and Commerce streams today, July 27. The Odisha Board HS 12th Science and Commerce results will be announced at 4 PM today. Once declared, the CHSE Odisha 12th Science and HS Commerce exam results 2022 will be available on the official websites-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. Candidates can check the Odisha Plus 2 commerce and science results 2022 by using their roll number and registration number.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

"The results of class 12 board examination for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar," Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said. Around 3.22 lakh students appeared for the Odisha Class 12 board examination this year, which began from April 28.

To access the HS 12th Odisha board result 2022, students need to visit the official websites- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘HS Science, Commerce results 2022’, and enter the log-in credentials- roll number and registration. The Odisha HS result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out for future references.

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks (grade D) in every subject and in total to get a pass in the Class 12 exam. Those who get an E grade will have to appear for the Odisha 12th supplementary exams. Students who score below this are termed as failed.