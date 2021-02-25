CHSE Odisha Plus Two Exam 2021 From May 18: Samir Ranjan Dash

  • Home
  Odisha Plus Two Exam 2021 From May 18: Samir Ranjan Dash

Odisha Plus Two Exam 2021 From May 18: Samir Ranjan Dash

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Exam Date 2021: School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said the examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams will begin from May 18 and continue till June 12.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 25, 2021 9:20 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhubaneswar:

Odisha government Wednesday announced May 18 as the date for the plus two examination conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education. School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said the examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams will begin from May 18 and continue till June 12. The examination for vocational course is scheduled from May 28, 2021, Mr Dash said.

Around 3.50 lakh students will write the plus two examination this year, Mr S R Dash said.

CHSE begins the examination with English paper every year but has opted for Physics this time keeping in mind the students' preparation for the national level competitive examinations, Mr Dash added.

