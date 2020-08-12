CHSE Odisha Result 2020: Class 12th Science Result To Be Released Today At orissaresults.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock CHSE 12th Science Result To Be Released Today At orissaresults.nic.in

The CHSE +2 Science result 2020 Odisha board will be available on the official website of Council for Higher Secondary Education. As per the official notification, CHSE would be releasing the Odisha 12th or Plus 2 Higher Secondary results today - August 12, 2020, at 12:30 pm. Minister of School and Mass Education, Odisha, Samir Ranjan Dash, had confirmed the CHSE Class 12th Science result date and time. Students can access the CHSE Class 12th Science results by using the details mentioned in the Odisha Board Class 12 admit cards including registration numbers and dates of birth. Apart from the website of CHSE 12th Class +2 result 2020 -- orissaresults.nic.in, some private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com will also update the results in their websites. As many as 98,536 students await CHSE +2 Science result Odisha board this year.



