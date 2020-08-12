CHSE Plus 2 Result 2020: Know Commerce And Arts Result Dates Here

  • Home
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will announce the results of more than 2 lakh students of Class 12 Odisha Arts and Commerce streams on August third week and last week.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 12, 2020 5:54 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will release the Class 12 Commerce results on the third week of August and the results of Class 12 Arts and Vocational streams are scheduled to be declared on August-end. Samir Ranjan Dash, Minister of School and Mass Education, Odisha, has confirmed the CHSE Class 12th Arts, Odisha Class 12 Commerce and CHSE Plus 2 Vocational streams result dates.

While announcing the CHSE Plus Two Science results today, the minister said: “Results of the Commerce stream will be announced by the third week of August and that of the Arts, and Vocational Education streams by the end of the month.”

As many as 2,18,800 students from Arts stream and 25,770 from Commerce stream await CHSE Plus 2 results this year. Odisha board results will be declared on the official result website of CHSE -- orissaresults.nic.in and some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Students, however, accessing the results from these private portals are advised to cross check with the official sources for the authentication of CHSE Plus Two Arts results and CHSE Plus Two Commerce results.

Students can access their Odisha board Class 12 Commerce, Arts and Vocational stream results by using the roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth.

The exams of CHSE Odisha board Class 12th had to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With PTI Inputs

