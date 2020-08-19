  • Home
  • Education
  • CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 Announced At Orissaresults.nic.in, 74.95% Students Pass

CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 Announced At Orissaresults.nic.in, 74.95% Students Pass

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE), has announced Odisha +2 Commerce result 2020 at orissaresults,nic.in

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:57 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Live
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12 Result Declared At Orissaresults.nic.in
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in, Know How To Check
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Results 2020 On August 19
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2020: More Than 2 Lakh Students Await Odisha Class 12 Arts And Commerce Results
Odisha Declares Class 12 Science Results, Pass Percentage Dips
CHSE Odisha Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12th Science Result Declared, 70.21 % Students Pass
CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 Announced At Orissaresults.nic.in, 74.95% Students Pass
BSE Odisha Result: Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result Has Been Announced
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Odisha Plus Two Commerce result has been announced. Candidates can now check their Odisha +2 Commerce result 2020 on orissaresults.nic.in and the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, chseodisha.nic.in. Roll number, registration number and date of birth as mentioned in the admit card are required to check Odisha Plus Two result 2020. This year, 25,000 Commerce students took their Plus Two final exams from 1,143 exam centres out of whom 74.95% have passed.

Apart from the official website, different private portals may also host Odisha +2 commerce result 2020. However, candidates are advised to check their Odisha Plus Two Commerce result from an official website for authentication.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020: Live Updates

CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020: Direct Link

Candidates can check their Plus Two commerce result using this link:

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: Direct Link

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: How To Check

Follow the steps mentioned below to check Odisha Plus Two commerce result from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 link.

Step 3: Key in your roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view result on the next page.

As Odisha Plus Two Commerce result 2020 has been declared, CHSE is expected to announce details regarding re-evaluation and compartment examination.

The board had previously announced result for science students. The overall pass percentage of Odisha Plus Two science results stood at 70.21% this year.

CHSE is yet to announce the Plus Two Arts and Vocational results. According to official information, CHSE Plus Two Arts and Vocational results for over 2 lakh students will be announced by August end.

Click here for more Education News
odisha plus two result CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12 Result Declared At Orissaresults.nic.in
Live | CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12 Result Declared At Orissaresults.nic.in
New Education Policy: IIT Kharagpur Opens Academy Of Classical And Folk Arts
New Education Policy: IIT Kharagpur Opens Academy Of Classical And Folk Arts
NEP 2020: Haryana Governor Asks VCs To Implement New Education Policy Effectively
NEP 2020: Haryana Governor Asks VCs To Implement New Education Policy Effectively
Himachal Pradesh University UG Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule: Vice-Chancellor
Himachal Pradesh University UG Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule: Vice-Chancellor
KCET 2020 Result Date And Time: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Tomorrow At kea.kar.nic.in
KCET 2020 Result Date And Time: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Tomorrow At kea.kar.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................