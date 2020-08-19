Image credit: Shutterstock BSE Odisha Result: Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result Has Been Announced

Odisha Plus Two Commerce result has been announced. Candidates can now check their Odisha +2 Commerce result 2020 on orissaresults.nic.in and the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, chseodisha.nic.in. Roll number, registration number and date of birth as mentioned in the admit card are required to check Odisha Plus Two result 2020. This year, 25,000 Commerce students took their Plus Two final exams from 1,143 exam centres out of whom 74.95% have passed.

Apart from the official website, different private portals may also host Odisha +2 commerce result 2020. However, candidates are advised to check their Odisha Plus Two Commerce result from an official website for authentication.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020: Live Updates

CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020: Direct Link

Candidates can check their Plus Two commerce result using this link:

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: Direct Link

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: How To Check

Follow the steps mentioned below to check Odisha Plus Two commerce result from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 link.

Step 3: Key in your roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view result on the next page.

As Odisha Plus Two Commerce result 2020 has been declared, CHSE is expected to announce details regarding re-evaluation and compartment examination.

The board had previously announced result for science students. The overall pass percentage of Odisha Plus Two science results stood at 70.21% this year.

CHSE is yet to announce the Plus Two Arts and Vocational results. According to official information, CHSE Plus Two Arts and Vocational results for over 2 lakh students will be announced by August end.