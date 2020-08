Image credit: Shutterstock Odisha 12th Result 2020 Date: Science Stream Result On August 12

Odisha +2 result date has been confirmed. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will announce Class 12 final result of science stream on August 12.

“+2 Science Result will be declared on August 12 by CHSE(O) as declared by Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Hon'ble Minister School & Mass Education, Odisha,” a social media post by Odisha Education Department said.