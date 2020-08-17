CHSE Plus 2 Commerce Result 2020 On August 19

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will release the Class 12 Commerce results on August 19. Minister of School and Mass Education, Odisha, Samir Ranjan Dash, has confirmed the CHSE Class 12th Commerce result date and time. Around 25,770 students of Odisha Plus Two Commerce stream will get their results on August 19. The CHSE Plus Two Commerce results will be published on the official result website of CHSE -- orissaresults.nic.in -- at 11:30 am.

To access Odisha Plus Two Commerce results, students can use the roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth. The roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth should match the ones mentioned on the CHSE Class 12th admit cards.

A recent tweet of School and Mass Education, Odisha, while confirming the CHSE Class 12th Commerce results said: “The results of the annual +2 Commerce Exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be declared on August-19.”

“The results will be published at 11:30 AM, said by Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Hon'ble Minister, School and Mass Education, Odisha,” it further added.

CHSE Odisha had to postpone the exams scheduled after March 23 and later, all the remaining Plus Two Commerce exams were cancelled altogether due to the situations arising out of COVID-19 pandemic. Odisha Plus Two Commerce result 2020 will now be based on an average marks formula.

The board had already announced the CHSE Plus Two Science results. The overall pass percentage this year of Odisha Class 12th Science stood at 70.21 per cent this year.

CHSE is yet to announce the Plus Two Arts and Vocational results. The minister earlier announced that the CHSE Class 12th Arts and Vocational results will be declared in the last week of August. As many as 2,18,800 students await CHSE Plus 2 Arts results this year.