  • Home
  • Education
  • CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Results 2020 On August 19

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Results 2020 On August 19

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will announce the results of Class 12 Odisha Commerce streams on August 19.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2020: More Than 2 Lakh Students Await Odisha Class 12 Arts And Commerce Results
Odisha Declares Class 12 Science Results, Pass Percentage Dips
CHSE Odisha Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12th Science Result Declared, 70.21 % Students Pass
Odisha Results 2020: Students Await CHSE +2 Science Results Today; Check Details Here
Odisha Class 12 Science Results 2020: 3 Points On Marking Scheme For Cancelled Exams
Odisha 12th Science Result Tomorrow; Check Details Here
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Results 2020 On August 19
CHSE Plus 2 Commerce Result 2020 On August 19
New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will release the Class 12 Commerce results on August 19. Minister of School and Mass Education, Odisha, Samir Ranjan Dash, has confirmed the CHSE Class 12th Commerce result date and time. Around 25,770 students of Odisha Plus Two Commerce stream will get their results on August 19. The CHSE Plus Two Commerce results will be published on the official result website of CHSE -- orissaresults.nic.in -- at 11:30 am.

To access Odisha Plus Two Commerce results, students can use the roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth. The roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth should match the ones mentioned on the CHSE Class 12th admit cards.

A recent tweet of School and Mass Education, Odisha, while confirming the CHSE Class 12th Commerce results said: “The results of the annual +2 Commerce Exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be declared on August-19.”

“The results will be published at 11:30 AM, said by Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Hon'ble Minister, School and Mass Education, Odisha,” it further added.

CHSE Odisha had to postpone the exams scheduled after March 23 and later, all the remaining Plus Two Commerce exams were cancelled altogether due to the situations arising out of COVID-19 pandemic. Odisha Plus Two Commerce result 2020 will now be based on an average marks formula.

The board had already announced the CHSE Plus Two Science results. The overall pass percentage this year of Odisha Class 12th Science stood at 70.21 per cent this year.

CHSE is yet to announce the Plus Two Arts and Vocational results. The minister earlier announced that the CHSE Class 12th Arts and Vocational results will be declared in the last week of August. As many as 2,18,800 students await CHSE Plus 2 Arts results this year.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha CHSE Commerce Results CHSE 2 Results CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi High Court Directs DU To Begin Final Year Physical Exams From September 14
Delhi High Court Directs DU To Begin Final Year Physical Exams From September 14
AIU Launches Activity Portal At Annual Conference Of Vice Chancellors
AIU Launches Activity Portal At Annual Conference Of Vice Chancellors
JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Links Here
JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Links Here
Telangana Open School Classes 10th And 12th Results Declared; Direct Links Here
Telangana Open School Classes 10th And 12th Results Declared; Direct Links Here
Vice-President To Announce ARIIA 2020 Rankings Tomorrow
Vice-President To Announce ARIIA 2020 Rankings Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................