Image credit: Shutterstock Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result Will Be Announced Tomorrow

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 will be announced tomorrow, August 19, at 11 am. Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash is expected to announce Odisha +2 commerce result 2020 in a press conference. Soon after the minister’s press conference, commerce students will be able to check their Odisha Plus Two result from the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE.

According to official information, around 25,770 students of Odisha Plus Two Commerce stream will get their results tomorrow.

To View Odisha Plus Two Commerce result, candidates will be required to use their roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth as login credentials.

Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020: Official Website

Once announced, Odisha +2 result 2020 will be available on the official website of the board, orissaresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, Odisha Plus Two Commerce result will also be available on different private websites. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from an official website for authentication.

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: How To Check

Follow the steps mentioned below to check Odisha Plus Two commerce result from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 link.

Step 3: Key in your roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view result on the next page.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha +2 result 2020 has been delayed. CHSE had earlier postponed the Class 12 final exams and later decided to cancel the exams altogether. Evaluation of the remaining papers will be done based on an average marks formula.

The board had previously announced result for science stream students. The overall pass percentage of Odisha Plus Two science results stood at 70.21% this year.