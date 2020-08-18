  • Home
  • Education
  • CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in, Know How To Check

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in, Know How To Check

Odisha Plus Two Result 2020 Date And Time: Odisha +2 commerce result 2020 will be announced tomorrow, at 11:30 am, on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 18, 2020 5:01 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Results 2020 On August 19
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2020: More Than 2 Lakh Students Await Odisha Class 12 Arts And Commerce Results
Odisha Declares Class 12 Science Results, Pass Percentage Dips
CHSE Odisha Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12th Science Result Declared, 70.21 % Students Pass
Odisha Results 2020: Students Await CHSE +2 Science Results Today; Check Details Here
Odisha Class 12 Science Results 2020: 3 Points On Marking Scheme For Cancelled Exams
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in, Know How To Check
Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result Will Be Announced Tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 will be announced tomorrow, August 19, at 11 am. Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash is expected to announce Odisha +2 commerce result 2020 in a press conference. Soon after the minister’s press conference, commerce students will be able to check their Odisha Plus Two result from the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE.

According to official information, around 25,770 students of Odisha Plus Two Commerce stream will get their results tomorrow.

To View Odisha Plus Two Commerce result, candidates will be required to use their roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth as login credentials.

Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020: Official Website

Once announced, Odisha +2 result 2020 will be available on the official website of the board, orissaresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, Odisha Plus Two Commerce result will also be available on different private websites. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from an official website for authentication.

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: How To Check

Follow the steps mentioned below to check Odisha Plus Two commerce result from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 link.

Step 3: Key in your roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view result on the next page.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha +2 result 2020 has been delayed. CHSE had earlier postponed the Class 12 final exams and later decided to cancel the exams altogether. Evaluation of the remaining papers will be done based on an average marks formula.

The board had previously announced result for science stream students. The overall pass percentage of Odisha Plus Two science results stood at 70.21% this year.

Click here for more Education News
odisha plus two result CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Best Books And Complete Syllabus For NEET 2021, Check Here
Best Books And Complete Syllabus For NEET 2021, Check Here
Depertment Of Science And Technology To Launch Programme To Scale up Start-ups
Depertment Of Science And Technology To Launch Programme To Scale up Start-ups
JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Know About COVID-19 Instructions, Self Declaration Form
JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Know About COVID-19 Instructions, Self Declaration Form
UGC Exam Guidelines: Supreme Court Hearing Closed, Counsels Asked To Submit Notes Within Three days
UGC Exam Guidelines: Supreme Court Hearing Closed, Counsels Asked To Submit Notes Within Three days
ICAI CA Exam: Check Exams Pattern, Eligibility And Application
ICAI CA Exam: Check Exams Pattern, Eligibility And Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................