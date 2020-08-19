Image credit: Shutterstock Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result Will Be Announced Today

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 will be declared today, at 11:30 am, on the official website, orrissaresults.nic.in. Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash is expected to announce Odisha +2 commerce result 2020 in a press conference. Soon after the minister’s press conference, commerce students will be able to check their Odisha Plus Two result from the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE.

Candidates will be required to use their roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth to check Odisha +2 result 2020.

Apart from the official website, Odisha +2 Commerce result will also be available on different private websites. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from an official website for authentication.

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: How To Check

Follow the steps mentioned below to check Odisha Plus Two commerce result from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 link.

Step 3: Key in your roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view result on the next page.

After declaration of Odisha Plus Two Commerce result 2020, CHSE is expected to announce details regarding re-evaluation and compartment examination.

The board had previously announced result for science stream students. The overall pass percentage of Odisha Plus Two science results stood at 70.21% this year.

CHSE is yet to announce the Plus Two Arts and Vocational results. According to official information, CHSE Plus Two Arts and Vocational results for over 2 lakh students will be announced by August end.