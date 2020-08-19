  • Home
  • Education
  • CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Today At Orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Today At Orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha Plus Two Result 2020 Date And Time: Odisha +2 commerce result 2020 will be announced today, at 11:30 am, on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 19, 2020 8:05 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in, Know How To Check
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Results 2020 On August 19
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2020: More Than 2 Lakh Students Await Odisha Class 12 Arts And Commerce Results
Odisha Declares Class 12 Science Results, Pass Percentage Dips
CHSE Odisha Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12th Science Result Declared, 70.21 % Students Pass
Odisha Results 2020: Students Await CHSE +2 Science Results Today; Check Details Here
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Today At Orissaresults.nic.in
Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result Will Be Announced Today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 will be declared today, at 11:30 am, on the official website, orrissaresults.nic.in. Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash is expected to announce Odisha +2 commerce result 2020 in a press conference. Soon after the minister’s press conference, commerce students will be able to check their Odisha Plus Two result from the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE.

Candidates will be required to use their roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth to check Odisha +2 result 2020.

Apart from the official website, Odisha +2 Commerce result will also be available on different private websites. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from an official website for authentication.

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: How To Check

Follow the steps mentioned below to check Odisha Plus Two commerce result from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 link.

Step 3: Key in your roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view result on the next page.

After declaration of Odisha Plus Two Commerce result 2020, CHSE is expected to announce details regarding re-evaluation and compartment examination.

The board had previously announced result for science stream students. The overall pass percentage of Odisha Plus Two science results stood at 70.21% this year.

CHSE is yet to announce the Plus Two Arts and Vocational results. According to official information, CHSE Plus Two Arts and Vocational results for over 2 lakh students will be announced by August end.

Click here for more Education News
odisha plus two result CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assamese And Regional Languages As Medium Of Instruction Upto Class 5: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assamese And Regional Languages As Medium Of Instruction Upto Class 5: Himanta Biswa Sarma
DST Allocates Rs 100 Crore To IIT Jodhpur To Set Up ‘iHub Drishti’
DST Allocates Rs 100 Crore To IIT Jodhpur To Set Up ‘iHub Drishti’
Assam Government To Give Scooties To 22,000 Girl Students, Reserve 25% Seats For State Board Students
Assam Government To Give Scooties To 22,000 Girl Students, Reserve 25% Seats For State Board Students
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in, Know How To Check
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in, Know How To Check
Best Books And Complete Syllabus For NEET 2021, Check Here
Best Books And Complete Syllabus For NEET 2021, Check Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................