CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12 Result Declared At Orissaresults.nic.in
Odisha Plus Two Result 2020: Odisha +2 commerce result 2020 has been announced on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.
Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 will be declared today, at 11:30 am, on the official website, orrissaresults.nic.in. Candidates can now check their Odisha +2 commerce result 2020 from orissaresults.nic.in and from the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE.
Candidates will be required to use their roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth to check Odisha +2 result 2020.
Apart from the official website, Odisha +2 Commerce result will also be available on different private websites. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from an official website for authentication.
Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: How To Check
Follow the steps mentioned below to check Odisha Plus Two commerce result from the official website.
Step 1: Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Find and click on the Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 link.
Step 3: Key in your roll number, registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Submit and view result on the next page.
After declaration of Odisha Plus Two Commerce result 2020, CHSE is expected to announce details regarding re-evaluation and compartment examination.
The board had previously announced result for science stream students. The overall pass percentage of Odisha Plus Two science results stood at 70.21% this year.
CHSE is yet to announce the Plus Two Arts and Vocational results. According to official information, CHSE Plus Two Arts and Vocational results for over 2 lakh students will be announced by August end.
Live updates
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, has declared Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 on the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
CHSE Orissa 12th Commerce Results 2020: Statistics
Total number of students appeared: 25,000
Total passing percentage: 74.95%
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 Commerce: Now Available
BSE Odisha Result (Commerce) is now available at orissaresults.com. Candidates can check their individual result by using the required login credentials. All the best.
What Browser To Use
According to the information on the official website, candidates should use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox browsers to check CHSE Odisha 12th result 2020.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 Commerce: Link Available, Not Working
A link to check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2020 is now available on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in. However, the link is currently not working. This could mean results are being uploaded and will be available soon.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020: Press Conference To Begin Soon
The press conference of CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce result 2020 will start soon. Candidates will be able to check their individual BSE Odisha results from the website soon after the press conference.
Chse Odisha 12th Result 2020 Commerce: 30 Minutes Left
CHSE Odisha 12th result 2020 for commerce students will be announced at 11:30 am -- 30 minutes from now. Keep your admit card handy to check result.
Yet To Announce
CHSE is yet to announce Odisha +2 result for Arts and Vocational students. According to official information, result for over 2 lakh Arts students will be declared by August end.
Previously Announced Result
CHSE had previously announced Odisha Plus Two result 2020 for Science Students. In BSE Odisha results, 70.21% Science students qualified for higher education.
Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: What Required To Check Result
To Check BSE Odisha Result, candidates will be required to use their roll number, registration number and date of birth. Keep your admit card or hall ticket handy before checking Odisha +2 commerce result 2020.
