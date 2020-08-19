  • Home
  • Education
  • CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12 Result Declared At Orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12 Result Declared At Orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha Plus Two Result 2020: Odisha +2 commerce result 2020 has been announced on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 19, 2020 12:10 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 Announced At Orissaresults.nic.in, 74.95% Students Pass
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in, Know How To Check
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Results 2020 On August 19
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2020: More Than 2 Lakh Students Await Odisha Class 12 Arts And Commerce Results
Odisha Declares Class 12 Science Results, Pass Percentage Dips
CHSE Odisha Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12th Science Result Declared, 70.21 % Students Pass
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12 Result Declared At Orissaresults.nic.in
Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result Will Be Announced Today
Image credit: Orissaresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 will be declared today, at 11:30 am, on the official website, orrissaresults.nic.in. Candidates can now check their Odisha +2 commerce result 2020 from orissaresults.nic.in and from the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE.

Candidates will be required to use their roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth to check Odisha +2 result 2020.

Apart from the official website, Odisha +2 Commerce result will also be available on different private websites. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from an official website for authentication.

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: How To Check

Follow the steps mentioned below to check Odisha Plus Two commerce result from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 link.

Step 3: Key in your roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view result on the next page.

After declaration of Odisha Plus Two Commerce result 2020, CHSE is expected to announce details regarding re-evaluation and compartment examination.

The board had previously announced result for science stream students. The overall pass percentage of Odisha Plus Two science results stood at 70.21% this year.

CHSE is yet to announce the Plus Two Arts and Vocational results. According to official information, CHSE Plus Two Arts and Vocational results for over 2 lakh students will be announced by August end.

Live updates

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, has declared Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 on the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

11:54 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2020

CHSE Orissa 12th Commerce Results 2020: Statistics

Total number of students appeared: 25,000

Total passing percentage: 74.95%

11:47 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2020

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 Commerce: Now Available

BSE Odisha Result (Commerce) is now available at orissaresults.com. Candidates can check their individual result by using the required login credentials. All the best.

11:37 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2020

What Browser To Use

According to the information on the official website, candidates should use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox browsers to check CHSE Odisha 12th result 2020.

11:23 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2020

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 Commerce: Link Available, Not Working

A link to check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2020 is now available on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in. However, the link is currently not working. This could mean results are being uploaded and will be available soon.

11:17 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2020

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020: Press Conference To Begin Soon

The press conference of CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce result 2020 will start soon. Candidates will be able to check their individual BSE Odisha results from the website soon after the press conference. 

11:00 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2020

Chse Odisha 12th Result 2020 Commerce: 30 Minutes Left

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2020 for commerce students will be announced at 11:30 am -- 30 minutes from now. Keep your admit card handy to check result. 

10:46 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2020

Yet To Announce

CHSE is yet to announce Odisha +2 result for Arts and Vocational students. According to official information, result for over 2 lakh Arts students will be declared by August end.

10:42 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2020

Previously Announced Result

CHSE had previously announced Odisha Plus Two result 2020 for Science Students. In BSE Odisha results, 70.21% Science students qualified for higher education.

10:22 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2020

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: What Required To Check Result

To Check BSE Odisha Result, candidates will be required to use their roll number, registration number and date of birth. Keep your admit card or hall ticket handy before checking Odisha +2 commerce result 2020.

10:02 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2020

BSE Odisha Result: How To Check Commerce Result 2020

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: How To Check 

Step 1: Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view result on the next page. 

09:57 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2020

Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020: Date And Time

BSE Odisha result for Class 12 commerce students will be announced today, August 19, at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
odisha plus two result CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 Announced At Orissaresults.nic.in, 74.95% Students Pass
CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 Announced At Orissaresults.nic.in, 74.95% Students Pass
New Education Policy: IIT Kharagpur Opens Academy Of Classical And Folk Arts
New Education Policy: IIT Kharagpur Opens Academy Of Classical And Folk Arts
NEP 2020: Haryana Governor Asks VCs To Implement New Education Policy Effectively
NEP 2020: Haryana Governor Asks VCs To Implement New Education Policy Effectively
Himachal Pradesh University UG Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule: Vice-Chancellor
Himachal Pradesh University UG Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule: Vice-Chancellor
KCET 2020 Result Date And Time: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Tomorrow At kea.kar.nic.in
KCET 2020 Result Date And Time: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Tomorrow At kea.kar.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................