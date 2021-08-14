Image credit: Shutterstock CHSE Odisha +2 result 2021 Arts will be available at orissaresults.nic.in (representational)

Odisha +2 Arts Result 2021: Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 board results for Arts stream will be declared today, August 14. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare +2 Arts results on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in. Over 2 lakh students of the state will get their board exam results. As seen during the Science and Commerce stream results, Odisha’s School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash is expected to declare the results at a press conference and soon after, the direct link will be activated on the board website.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here

To download CHSE Odisha result, students need to login with their roll number and registration number on the result window.

The Supreme Court had directed all states to declare Class 12 board results by July 31. Though Odisha Class 12 Science and Commerce results were declared on July 31, the state government had reportedly asked for an extension of the deadline.

Orissaresults.nic.in +2 result 2021

Odisha +2 result 2021 time is not confirmed yet. When declared, the direct link will be available here.

Follow CHSE Odisha Plus Two, Orissaresults.nic.in +2 result 2021 updates here.