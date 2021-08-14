CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Results Updates
Odisha +2 Arts Result 2021: Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 board results for Arts stream will be declared today, August 14. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare +2 Arts results on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in. Over 2 lakh students of the state will get their board exam results. As seen during the Science and Commerce stream results, Odisha’s School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash is expected to declare the results at a press conference and soon after, the direct link will be activated on the board website.
To download CHSE Odisha result, students need to login with their roll number and registration number on the result window.
The Supreme Court had directed all states to declare Class 12 board results by July 31. Though Odisha Class 12 Science and Commerce results were declared on July 31, the state government had reportedly asked for an extension of the deadline.
Odisha +2 result 2021 time is not confirmed yet. When declared, the direct link will be available here.
CHSE Odisha Result 2021 Plus Two Arts: Where To Check
The official website of CHSE Odisha Result 2021 +2 Arts is orissaresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the result may also be available on some unofficial websites. Students should check their scores from an official source only.
Orissaresults.nic.in Plus Two Arts Result 2021: Over 2 Lakh Students Wait
Orissaresults.nic.in +2 Arts result 2021: Over 2 lakh students are waiting for CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2021. Results of the other streams were declared last month.
CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2021 Time
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts result 2021: The official result date is August 14 but the time is not announced yet. The direct link will be added here, when available.
