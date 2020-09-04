Image credit: Shutterstock CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will declare the Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2020 tomorrow, September 5, 2020. Candidates will be able to check their Odisha Plus Two result 2020 on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in. Odisha +2 Arts result date was previously confirmed on social media by the School and Mass Education Department.

According to official information, as many as 2,18,800 candidates will get their CHSE Plus Two Arts result tomorrow. Candidates will be able to check their individual results by using their roll number, registration number and date of birth.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result: How To Check

Follow these instructions to check CHSE Plus Two Arts result:

Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in. Find and click on the Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 link. Enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth. Submit and view results.

Apart from the official website, different private portals are also expected to host the Odisha Plus Two Arts results. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from the official website for authentication.

Previously, CHSE had cancelled the Class 12 board exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Odisha Plus Two results are being declared based on the average marks formula adopted by the board.

The alternative assessment scheme adopted by CHSE is similar to the CBSE’s assessment scheme.

CHSE has already declared the CHSE Plus Two Science results and Commerce CHSE 12th results.