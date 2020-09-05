CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Today For Over 2 Lakh Students

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will today declare the Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2020. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their Odisha Plus Two result 2020 on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to check their individual results by using their roll number, registration number and date of birth. As many as 2,18,800 candidates will get their CHSE Plus Two Arts result today. The result will be announced in a press conference and candidates will be able to check their individual result once the press conference ends.

Apart from the official website, different private portals will also host the Odisha Plus Two Arts results. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from the official website for authentication.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result: How To Check

Follow these instructions to check CHSE Plus Two Arts result:

Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in. Find and click on the Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 link. Enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth. Submit and view results.

Previously, CHSE had cancelled the Class 12 board exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Odisha Plus Two results are being declared based on the alternative assessment scheme adopted by CHSE.

CHSE has already declared the CHSE Plus Two Science results and Commerce CHSE 12th results.