  • Home
  • Education
  • CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Today For Over 2 Lakh Students

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Today For Over 2 Lakh Students

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will today declare the Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2020. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their Odisha Plus Two result 2020 on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 5, 2020 6:20 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CHSE Plus Two Result 2020: Odisha Arts Result Tomorrow, Details Here
Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2020 On September 5
Odisha CHSE Result 2020: Application For Science, Commerce Rechecking Begins
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12 Result Declared At Orissaresults.nic.in
CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 Announced At Orissaresults.nic.in, 74.95% Students Pass
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in, Know How To Check
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Today For Over 2 Lakh Students
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Today For Over 2 Lakh Students
New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will today declare the Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2020. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their Odisha Plus Two result 2020 on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to check their individual results by using their roll number, registration number and date of birth. As many as 2,18,800 candidates will get their CHSE Plus Two Arts result today. The result will be announced in a press conference and candidates will be able to check their individual result once the press conference ends.

Apart from the official website, different private portals will also host the Odisha Plus Two Arts results. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from the official website for authentication.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result: How To Check

Follow these instructions to check CHSE Plus Two Arts result:

  1. Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

  2. Find and click on the Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 link.

  3. Enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth.

  4. Submit and view results.

Previously, CHSE had cancelled the Class 12 board exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Odisha Plus Two results are being declared based on the alternative assessment scheme adopted by CHSE.

CHSE has already declared the CHSE Plus Two Science results and Commerce CHSE 12th results.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha results CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Submit Final Year Exam Plan By September 7: Maharashtra Government To Universities
Submit Final Year Exam Plan By September 7: Maharashtra Government To Universities
NTA Postpones ICAR AIEEA UG, PG And Fellowship Entrance Exams, Details Here
NTA Postpones ICAR AIEEA UG, PG And Fellowship Entrance Exams, Details Here
Teachers Are Guiding Force For Students And True Nation-builders: President Ram Nath Kovind
Teachers Are Guiding Force For Students And True Nation-builders: President Ram Nath Kovind
Delhi: Schools To Remain Closed Till Month-end, Class 9-12 Students Can Visit Schools From September 21
Delhi: Schools To Remain Closed Till Month-end, Class 9-12 Students Can Visit Schools From September 21
CHSE Plus Two Result 2020: Odisha Arts Result Tomorrow, Details Here
CHSE Plus Two Result 2020: Odisha Arts Result Tomorrow, Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................