CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Announced Today; 67.56% Students Pass

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, has announced the Odisha Plus Two Arts and Vocational examinations result 2020 today. A total of 1,48,452 students of Arts stream have passed Annual Higher Secondary Exam (plus 2) 2020, out of which 22,196 have been passed in first Division. The pass percentage is 67.56%.

Over 2 lakh students have been waiting for the announcement of CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020, which have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, girls have outshone boys in CHSE Odisha Arts result. The pass percent of girls is 75.48 % while boys’ is 57.53%.

A total of 57.53% students have passed the vocational stream examination.

Earlier, CHSE has already declared the CHSE Plus Two Science results and Commerce CHSE class 12 results.

How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2020

Step 1. Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link

Step 3. At login window, key in your roll no and registration number

Step 4. Submit. The result will be displayed on your computer screen.

Step 5. Download and take a print out for future reference.