  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha Arts Results 2020: CHSE Declares Plus Two Arts Result; 67.56% Students Pass

Odisha Arts Results 2020: CHSE Declares Plus Two Arts Result; 67.56% Students Pass

Over 2 lakh students have been waiting for the announcement of CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020, which have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 5, 2020 4:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Odisha CHSE Arts Result Class 12 Live Updates: Odisha 12th Results Declared At Chseodisha.nic.in
CHSE 12th Odisha Arts Result 2020 Declared; Check Details Here
Odisha Plus 2 Results 2020: CHSE Arts Class 12 Results Today; Know How To Check
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Today For Over 2 Lakh Students
CHSE Plus Two Result 2020: Odisha Arts Result Tomorrow, Details Here
Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2020 On September 5
Odisha Arts Results 2020: CHSE Declares Plus Two Arts Result; 67.56% Students Pass
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Announced Today; 67.56% Students Pass
New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, has announced the Odisha Plus Two Arts and Vocational examinations result 2020 today. A total of 1,48,452 students of Arts stream have passed Annual Higher Secondary Exam (plus 2) 2020, out of which 22,196 have been passed in first Division. The pass percentage is 67.56%.

Over 2 lakh students have been waiting for the announcement of CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020, which have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, girls have outshone boys in CHSE Odisha Arts result. The pass percent of girls is 75.48 % while boys’ is 57.53%.

A total of 57.53% students have passed the vocational stream examination.

Earlier, CHSE has already declared the CHSE Plus Two Science results and Commerce CHSE class 12 results.

How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2020

Step 1. Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link

Step 3. At login window, key in your roll no and registration number

Step 4. Submit. The result will be displayed on your computer screen.

Step 5. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha CHSE Arts Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha CHSE Arts Result Class 12 Live Updates: Odisha 12th Results Declared At Chseodisha.nic.in
Live | Odisha CHSE Arts Result Class 12 Live Updates: Odisha 12th Results Declared At Chseodisha.nic.in
CHSE 12th Odisha Arts Result 2020 Declared; Check Details Here
CHSE 12th Odisha Arts Result 2020 Declared; Check Details Here
Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Declared; Direct Link Here
Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Declared; Direct Link Here
Bell-Free School To Global Citizenship Curriculum: National Award Winning Teachers' Innovative Ideas
Bell-Free School To Global Citizenship Curriculum: National Award Winning Teachers' Innovative Ideas
National Teachers’ Award 2020: Sikkim Teacher Honoured For Integrating Poetry And Art in Mathematics
National Teachers’ Award 2020: Sikkim Teacher Honoured For Integrating Poetry And Art in Mathematics
.......................... Advertisement ..........................