CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result Soon; Check Last Five Years' Pass Percentage Here

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result

CHSE Odisha Class 12 result is expected to be declared by July 30. Candidates can check and download the result through the official website -- orissaresults.nic.in. The confirmed Odisha Class 12 result date will be announced two or three days before the result declaration date. Candidates need to enter their registration number and roll number to access the Odisha HS result 2022.

More than three lakh candidates appeared in the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exam. The exam was held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. To qualify for the exam applicants must score a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject along with an aggregate score of 33 per cent.

Last year, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 and so the result was prepared on the basis of an internal assessment policy for which an expert committee was formed. The total pass percentage was 98.58 per cent and a total of 3.5 lakh students registered for the exam last year.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: Last Five Years Pass Percentage

The below table shows the pass percentage of CHSE Odisha HS Result from the last five years:

Year Arts Pass Percentage Science Pass Percentage Commerce Pass Percentage 2021 89.49 per cent 95.15 per cent 94.96 per cent 2020 67.56 per cent 70.21 per cent 74.95 per cent 2019 72.33 per cent - - 2018 68.79 per cent 76.98 per cent 74.9 per cent 2017 81.11 per cent - -

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: Steps To Check