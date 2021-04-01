CHSE Odisha Class 12: Apply For Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Of Cash In Lieu Of Laptop By April 30

The Department of Higher Education Odisha has extended the deadline to apply for the DBT of cash in lieu of laptop till April 30

Meritorious students of Class 12 under the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha receive free laptops. Students can also opt for cash in lieu of the laptops. The Department of Higher Education Odisha has extended the deadline to apply for the direct benefit transfer of cash in lieu of laptop till April 30. The shortlisted students can apply online at dhe.odisha.gov.in.

While announcing the extension of the deadline, the Department of Higher Education in their social media handle said: “Timeline for submission of online application for DBT of Cash in lieu of Laptop to 12th pass out meritorious students ( CHSE, Odisha) has been extended till 30.04.2021.”

Since 2013, the Odisha Government has been providing 15,000 laptops each year to meritorious Class 12 students. Up to 2019, as many as 90,203 students have been covered under the scheme. In 2019, a total of 9,491 meritorious students from the General category and 5,509 from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories were selected for distribution of the laptops.