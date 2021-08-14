  • Home
  • Education
  • CHSE Odisha Arts +2 Results Shortly; Websites, Direct Links

CHSE Odisha Arts +2 Results Shortly; Websites, Direct Links

Odisha 12th result 2021 Arts: CHSE Class 12 Arts results 2021 will be declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education board Odisha at 1 pm today. at orissaresults.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 14, 2021 12:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2021 Live: Odisha Board 12th Result Updates
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result Today, Know How To Download
CHSE To Declare Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2021 Today
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Results Tomorrow: Reports
95 Per Cent Students Declared Pass In Odisha Class 12 Results
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result Declared 2021 Live: Class 12 Science, Commerce Result Out
CHSE Odisha Arts +2 Results Shortly; Websites, Direct Links
Odisha 12th result 2021 at 2 pm on orissaresults.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Odisha 12th result 2021 Arts: CHSE Class 12 Arts results 2021 will be declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education board Odisha at 1 pm today. Students who appeared for the examination can access the result on the official website of the CHSE board- orissaresults.nic.in. After the order of the Supreme Court all the state boards were asked to release the board results by July 31. CHSE released Class 10 and 12 results for Science and Commerce stream on July 31 and the board requested a deadline extension from the Supreme Court for Arts results. Today, results for around 2.21 lakh students will be declared by the board.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2021: Official Websites

The result are accessible on the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education board Odisha:

  • orissaresults.nic.in

  • chseodisha.nic.in

  • Indiaresults.com (unofficial site)

Orissaresults.nic.in Plus Two Result 2021: Direct link

Students can access the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts, Vocational results through this direct link.

How To Check Odisha CHSE Plus Two Arts Results?

  • Click on the official websites of CHSE board- rissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

  • Click on the result link on the appeared homepage

  • A new login window will be displayed on screen

  • Enter the asked credentials including roll number and registration number

  • Click on ‘Submit’

  • Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result will be displayed on screen

  • Candidates can take a screenshot and print out for future reference.

This year due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic many educational boards including the Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE) board cancelled the exams. Students are marked on the basis of alternative assessment criteria devised by the board. This is the first time when Odisha cancelled board exams and prepared results on the basis of evaluation criteria.

Click here for more Education News
CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2021 Live: Odisha Board 12th Result Updates
Live | CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2021 Live: Odisha Board 12th Result Updates
BTech Students Can Get Lateral Entry Into Another Engineering Course: AICTE
BTech Students Can Get Lateral Entry Into Another Engineering Course: AICTE
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result Today, Know How To Download
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result Today, Know How To Download
CHSE To Declare Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2021 Today
CHSE To Declare Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2021 Today
DBSE Gets Approval For Exams, Certification, And Equivalence With Other Boards: Manish Sisodia
DBSE Gets Approval For Exams, Certification, And Equivalence With Other Boards: Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................