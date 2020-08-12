CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2020 for Science stream students will be released @ orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha plus two result for Science stream students will be released today. The result will be announced at 12.30 pm today on the board's official result portal, 'orissaresults.nic.in'. The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha held the +2 examinations in March, however the papers which were scheduled after March 23 were postponed.

The remaining class 12 papers were then cancelled and the board announced that students will be awarded average marks in the pending papers. A-la CBSE, CHSE Odisha will also allow students to write the +2 exam in the remaining papers to improve their result after the situations become conducive.

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020: How To Check?

This year, over 98,000 students had appeared for the +2 exam in Odisha. The CHSE Odisha +2 result will be announced by the state Minister for School and Mass Education, Samir Ranjan Dash. Students will be able to check their result from the official website by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official result website: orissaresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link for plus two science stream.

Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth correctly.

Step four: Enter the security code.

Step five: Click on submit and view your result.

The CHSE Odisha +2 Science result will also be available on some private result portals like 'examresult.net', and 'indiaresults.com'. However, students are advised to cross-check their result from the official website.

The board is yet to make an announcement about the Arts stream and Commerce stream results. This year a total of 2,18, 800 students appeared in Arts stream, 98,536 appeared in Science stream and 25,770 in Commerce stream.







