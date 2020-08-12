CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2020 released at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha +2 result for Science stream has been released. The CHSE Odisha plus two result is available on the board's official results portal, 'orissaresults.nic.in'. This year total 98,536 students appeared for class 12 examinations in science stream and 70.21 per cent students have passed. The Council is yet to announce result date for +2 arts and commerce stream exams.

The pass percentage in Science stream has dropped this year. In 2019, Odisha class 12 Science stream result was announced on June 3. Last year, 72.33 per cent students passed in the exam.

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official result website: orissaresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link for plus two science stream.

Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth correctly.

Step four: Enter the security code.

Step five: Click on submit and view your result.

Class 12 examinations were held in March but the papers scheduled after March 23 were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. These papers were later cancelled.

The Council decided to award average marks in the remaining papers.

As per the scheme shared by the Council on its official website, students who completed all the examinations this year, their result has been prepared on the basis of their performance in the exam.

For students who appeared in more than three papers, the average of the marks in theory paper of best three performing subjects has been awarded in the theory part of the paper for which exam was cancelled.

If a student appeared in only three papers, then average of marks in theory paper of best two performing subjects has been awarded.

For Compartmental exam candidates, marks have been awarded on the basis of performance in exams where the student has managed to appear in all the required papers. For compartmental exam students who could not appear in all of the required papers, the average of the marks obtained in any theory paper/papers held this year have been awarded. For calculation of average marks, practical marks were not considered.



