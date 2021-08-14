CHSE Odisha +2 (Class 12) Arts Result 2021 Declared

Odisha board Arts result declared at CHSE Odisha result 2021 website -- orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared +2 or Class 12 Arts results. The official websites for Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2021 are orissaresults.nic.in and chaseodisha.nic.in. Over 2 lakh students from the stream had registered for HS final exam this year but due to the COVID-19 situation in the state, the board had to cancel the exams and prepare alternative assessment criteria for the results.

Orissaresults.nic.in +2 Result 2021: Direct Link (Link will be added when available)

How To Check Odisha +2 Arts Result 2021

Go to orissaresults.nic.in Click on the link to download Vocational or Arts stream result Enter registration number and roll number Submit and download scorecards

While most of the state and central boards declared 12th board results before July 31, the deadline set by the Supreme Court of India, Odisha CHSE managed to declare only Science and Commerce results on July 31. The council had reportedly asked for an extension of the last date.

The board will also conduct a physical examination. Students who are not happy with their results can take the offline, optional exam and improve their scores.