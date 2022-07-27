  • Home
CHSE Announces Odisha HS Science, Commerce Results 2022

CHSE 12th Result 2022: The pass percentage of the 12th Science stream was 94.12 per cent, while Commerce stream was 89.20 per cent. Check HS result at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 4:10 pm IST
CHSE Announces Odisha HS Science, Commerce Results 2022
CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result announced

Odisha HS Results 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha announced the results for the HS Science, Commerce stream exams today, July 27. A total of 94.12 per cent students passed in the Class 12 Science exam, while the pass percentage in the Commerce stream was 89.20 per cent. CHSE Odisha Result 2022 Live

The students can check the HS result 2022 on the official websites- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. Candidates must click on the result page and enter their registration number and roll number to download their Odisha CHSE 12th result 2022 scorecard. The CHSE Result 2022 Class 12 scorecards will be displayed on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

This year, around 3.22 lakh students appear in the Odisha Class 12 board examination, which was held from April 28 to May 31, 2022.

To pass the Class 12 exam, students must get a minimum of 30 per cent in every subject and 33 per cent in aggregate. Those who score an E grade would be required to take the Odisha 12th supplementary examinations. Students who score less than this are classified as failed.

The pass percentage for the Odisha HSC Science stream for last year was 95.15 per cent, while for the Commerce stream was 94.96 per cent.

