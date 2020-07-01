CHSE Odisha 12th exams have been cancelled for remaining papers

Odisha 12th exams have been cancelled. The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has also come up with an alternative assessment scheme, quite similar to CBSE's assessment scheme, to prepare result for class 12 students. The Council may conduct exam for remaining papers when the situation is conducive and will be held for students who wish to improve their marks.

As per the revised assessment scheme, students who have appeared for four theory exams, their marks in the best three subjects will be considered for the pending paper.

Students who have appeared for three theory exams, their marks in best two subjects will be considered for the remaining papers.

An official from the Council told NDTV that the evaluation process for papers for which exam was held before lockdown, is being disrupted as many districts in the state have been shut down to contain Covid-19 spread. However, the Odisha board 12th result can be expected in the last week of July.

Odisha 12th board exams were postponed from March 23. The Council conducted board examination only for those papers which were scheduled till March 21.

As per the data shared by CHSE Controller of Examinations, Bijay Kumar Sahu a total of 2,18, 800 students appeared in Arts stream, 98,536 appeared in Science stream and 25,770 in Commerce.

Meanwhile, Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha concluded class 10 board exams well ahead of the lockdown. The Odisha 10th board exams were held from February 19 to March 2, 2020.







