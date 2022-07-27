CHSE Declares Odisha 12th Results 2022; Direct Link, List Of Websites

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 result link activated at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha Class 12th Results 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha Class 12 result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream has been declared today, July 27. Students who have appeared for the Odisha Board Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination can check their result from the official website -- chseodisha.nic.in, or orissaresults.nic.in. To check the Odisha 12th Science, Commerce results 2022, students have to log in with details such as roll number, date of birth and captcha code. CHSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Odisha after 12th, Access Now!

Also See: Top 50+ Entrance Exams after 12th. Check Now

Students can check their CHSE Odisha Class 12 results 2022 for Science and Commerce stream from the following alternative websites

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022: List of Websites

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

samsodisha.gov.in

chse.nic.in

Direct Link: CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022

In Odisha 12th Science result, as many as 76,604 students appeared for the board exam, of which 72,106 students passed the Science stream exam. The pass percentage touched 94.12 per cent this year. While in CHSE 12th Commerce stream result, about 23,726 students appeared for the annual board exams, of these, 21,165 students qualified and pass percentage is recorded at 89.20 per cent.

Also Read|| CHSE To Announce Odisha HS Arts Result 2022 On August 8, Says Education Minister

About 3.22 lakh students appeared CHSE Odisha 12th exam this year. The board will announce the CHSE 12th Arts result 2022 by next week. Students will be required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to qualify the plus two board exams.