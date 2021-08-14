Image credit: Shutterstock Odisha CHSE +2 Arts result 2021 today at orissaresults.nic.in

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the Class 12th Arts results for over two lakh students today. Along with the Odisha CHSE Arts result 2021, the Council will also declare the CHSE Vocational results. Students will be able to check the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result 2021 and 12th Vocational results at the official website -- orissaresults.nic.in. To access the Odisha CHSE Arts result, students will require their roll numbers and registration numbers.

The CHSE +2 Science and Commerce results have already been declared on July 31. The overall pass percentage this year is 95.15 per cent in Science and 94.96 per cent in Commerce.

Odisha Class 12 Result 2021: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE

Step 2: Click on the designated CHSE +2 Arts result link

Step 3: Insert login credentials including roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit and view the Odisha +2 CHSE Arts result

Although the Odisha CHSE 12th Arts digital marksheets can be downloaded today, hard copies supporting the Odisha board Class 12 Arts results will be provided by the schools later.

The Odisha CHSE exams were cancelled this year considering the safety of students amid Covid. The regular students will be awarded scores in the theory papers on basis of their performances in Class 10th board exams. Scores will be awarded in the practical/ project component of a paper both for regular and ex-regular examinees at their higher secondary school level.