  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha 12th Result 2022 Live: CHSE To Announce HS Arts Result Today; Scorecard Release Time
Live

Odisha 12th Result 2022 Live: CHSE To Announce HS Arts Result Today; Scorecard Release Time

CHSE 12th Arts Result Live: The HS Arts result will be announced at 1 PM today. Download 12th scorecard at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 8, 2022 10:03 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CHSE To Announce Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Today
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result Tomorrow; Glimpse At Last Year’s Pass Percentage
Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 On August 8; Know Result Time
CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites To Download Scorecard
Odisha HS 12th Arts Result 2022 Soon; Qualifying Marks, Last Year's Pass Percentage
Odisha HS Class 12 Arts Result 2022 To Be Out Soon; Check Minimum Passing Marks
Odisha 12th Result 2022 Live: CHSE To Announce HS Arts Result Today; Scorecard Release Time
Check Odisha 12th Arts result at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Odisha 12th Arts Result Live: The CHSE Plus Two Arts result 2022 will be announced today, August 8. CHSE officials earlier told Careers360 that the Class 12 Arts result will be announced at 1 PM. The Class 12 Arts result link is chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in, the candidates can download scorecard using roll number and registration number.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here
Browse: Best Colleges in Odisha after 12th, Access Now!
Also See: Top 50+ Entrance Exams after 12th. Check Now

The minimum passing marks in the Class 12 Arts exam is 33 per cent, students must have to score a minimum of 30 per cent in every subject. Those who score an E grade will have to appear in the CHSE Class 12 supplementary examinations to get the HS pass certificate.

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in
  2. Click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts stream
  3. Enter registration number and roll number
  4. CHSE 12th Arts stream result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download HS plus two scorecards, and take a printout for further references.

CHSE declared the Odisha Class 12 Result for Science and Commerce stream earlier on July 27. The pass percentage in plus two Science was 94.12 per cent, while 89.20 per cent in Commerce stream.

Live updates

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live: Direct Link, Websites To Check, Toppers, Merit List Here

10:03 AM IST
Aug. 8, 2022

Odisha 12th Arts Result: Minimum Passing Marks

Students must have to score a minimum of 30 per cent in every subject and 33 per cent in aggregate to pass Odisha 12th Arts board examination. Also Read



09:44 AM IST
Aug. 8, 2022

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022: Know Result Time

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM today. Download scorecard on the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. 

09:33 AM IST
Aug. 8, 2022

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Today

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the plus two Arts result 2022 on August 8. The candidates can check result and download scorecard on the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in. 

Click here for more Education News
chse result Odisha chse results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: NTA JEE Main July Session Scorecard At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Meet The Toppers
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: NTA JEE Main July Session Scorecard At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Meet The Toppers
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Begin Today
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Begin Today
CHSE To Announce Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Today
CHSE To Announce Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Today
Careers360 Launches JEE Main 2022 College Predictor
Careers360 Launches JEE Main 2022 College Predictor
JEE Main 2022 Session Two Result Link Activated; How To Download Scorecard
JEE Main 2022 Session Two Result Link Activated; How To Download Scorecard
.......................... Advertisement ..........................