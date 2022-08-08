Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Odisha 12th Arts result at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 12th Arts Result Live: The CHSE Plus Two Arts result 2022 will be announced today, August 8. CHSE officials earlier told Careers360 that the Class 12 Arts result will be announced at 1 PM. The Class 12 Arts result link is chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in, the candidates can download scorecard using roll number and registration number.

The minimum passing marks in the Class 12 Arts exam is 33 per cent, students must have to score a minimum of 30 per cent in every subject. Those who score an E grade will have to appear in the CHSE Class 12 supplementary examinations to get the HS pass certificate.

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in Click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts stream Enter registration number and roll number CHSE 12th Arts stream result will be displayed on the screen Download HS plus two scorecards, and take a printout for further references.

CHSE declared the Odisha Class 12 Result for Science and Commerce stream earlier on July 27. The pass percentage in plus two Science was 94.12 per cent, while 89.20 per cent in Commerce stream.