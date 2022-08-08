CHSE Announces Odisha HS Class 12 Arts Result 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download Odisha HS Arts scorecard at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha HS 12th Arts Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE Odisha) announced the result for the Class 12 Arts exam today, August 8. A total of 82.10 per cent students qualified in the Plus Two Arts exam successfully this year. The candidates appeared in the HS Arts exam can check and download scorecard on the official website- orissaresults.nic.in. Over three lakh students appeared in the plus two Arts exam held from April 28 to May 31. Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 LIVE

Candidates can check Plus Two Arts result on the official website -- orissaresults.nic.in. To check and download Plus Two Arts stream scorecard, students can login at the website and use their roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth as mentioned on the Odisha board admit cards. CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts stream scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks (grade D) in every subject and in total to qualify the CHSE 12th Arts stream exam. Last year, CHSE Odisha result Class 12 Arts was declared on August 14. Of the 1,89,363 eligible students, 1,86,685 students, or 98.58 per cent students, passed in Odisha Plus Two Arts result last year, while 99.16 per cent of regular students passed Odisha Plus Two Vocational result.

Earlier, the Odisha 12th Science and Commerce result was announced on July 27. The pass percentage in plus two Science was 94.12 per cent, while 89.20 per cent in Commerce stream