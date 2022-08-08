CHSE To Announce Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CHSE 12th Arts scorecard at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) will declare the results of Class 12th Arts today, August 8 at 1 pm. Candidates can access the CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts result 2022 on its official website -- orissaresults.nic.in. To check and download Odisha Arts 12th Class results, students can login at the website and use their roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth as mentioned on the Odisha board admit cards.

The annual Plus 2 or Class 12 board examination for Arts and Vocational streams were held in offline mode from April 28 to May 31. Over three lakh students have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination this year. The majority of students enrolled in CHSE Arts stream.

CHSE had already declared the CHSE + 2 Science results and Commerce CHSE Class 12 results on July 27. The pass percentage in plus two Science was 94.12 per cent, while 89.20 per cent in Commerce stream.

Last year, CHSE Odisha result Class 12 Arts was declared on August 14. Of the 1,89,363 eligible students, 1,86,685 students, or 98.58 per cent students, passed in Odisha Plus Two Arts result last year, while 99.16 per cent of regular students passed Odisha Plus Two Vocational result.