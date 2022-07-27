CHSE 12th Result 2022 Out; Here’s How To Check

CHSE 12th Result 2022

CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the CHSE 12th Science, Commerce results 2022 today, July 27. Odisha Board Higher Secondary (Class 12) result is now available on the official website -- chseodisha.nic.in, or orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check Odisha plus two results 2022 for Science and Commerce stream by log in with roll number, date of birth and captcha code. Apart from the official websites, CHSE will also release the Odisha plus two results 2022 through DigiLocker and Umang app.

Students will have to log in with their roll number, date of birth and captcha code, to download the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results 2022 online. "The results of class 12 board examination for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar," Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022: List of Websites

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

samsodisha.gov.in

chse.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website - orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on "CHSE 12th Science, Commerce result" link.

On the new page, enter your roll number and registration number.

CHSE 12th scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download HS scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

Direct Link: CHSE 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022

Odisha 12th Result 2022 Via SMS

To check the CHSE Class 12 result 2022 via SMS, students can send their roll number via text message in the following way