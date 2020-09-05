  • Home
  • Education
  • CHSE 12th Odisha Arts Result 2020 Declared; Check Details Here

CHSE 12th Odisha Arts Result 2020 Declared; Check Details Here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has announced the Odisha board arts results at the official website of the council.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 5, 2020 4:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Announced Today; 67.56% Students Pass
Live
Odisha CHSE Arts Result Class 12 Live Updates: Odisha 12th Results Declared At Chseodisha.nic.in
Odisha Plus 2 Results 2020: CHSE Arts Class 12 Results Today; Know How To Check
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Today For Over 2 Lakh Students
CHSE Plus Two Result 2020: Odisha Arts Result Tomorrow, Details Here
Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2020 On September 5
CHSE 12th Odisha Arts Result 2020 Declared; Check Details Here
CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result Declared At Orissaresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Class 12 Arts results of the Odisha board have been declared. The official results website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) -- orissaresults.nic.in has published the Class 12th Arts results. As many as 2,18,800 students had appeared for the CHSE Plus 2 Arts exam this year. Students can access their Odisha board Class 12 Arts results by using the roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth. The pass percentage of girls is 75.48 %, boys’ pass percentage is 57.53. 57.53% students passed the vocational stream exam.

Students can check the CHSE Odisha board results on some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net apart from the official website of the board.

CHSE Results Arts: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website

  2. Insert required credentials

  3. Submit and access the CHSE 12th Arts results

CHSE 12th Arts Exams And COVID-19

The exams of CHSE Odisha board Class 12th had to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Odisha council, this year, has allotted marks to the students of Class 12 Arts on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The declaration of results has also been delayed due to the COVID-19 circumstances. Last year, the CHSE Arts results were declared in June.

The council had already declared the CHSE Plus Two Science results and Commerce CHSE 12th results in August.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha CHSE Arts Results Odisha CHSE Arts
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Announced Today; 67.56% Students Pass
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Announced Today; 67.56% Students Pass
Odisha CHSE Arts Result Class 12 Live Updates: Odisha 12th Results Declared At Chseodisha.nic.in
Live | Odisha CHSE Arts Result Class 12 Live Updates: Odisha 12th Results Declared At Chseodisha.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Declared; Direct Link Here
Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Declared; Direct Link Here
Bell-Free School To Global Citizenship Curriculum: National Award Winning Teachers' Innovative Ideas
Bell-Free School To Global Citizenship Curriculum: National Award Winning Teachers' Innovative Ideas
National Teachers’ Award 2020: Sikkim Teacher Honoured For Integrating Poetry And Art in Mathematics
National Teachers’ Award 2020: Sikkim Teacher Honoured For Integrating Poetry And Art in Mathematics
.......................... Advertisement ..........................