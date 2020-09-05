CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result Declared At Orissaresults.nic.in

The Class 12 Arts results of the Odisha board have been declared. The official results website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) -- orissaresults.nic.in has published the Class 12th Arts results. As many as 2,18,800 students had appeared for the CHSE Plus 2 Arts exam this year. Students can access their Odisha board Class 12 Arts results by using the roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth. The pass percentage of girls is 75.48 %, boys’ pass percentage is 57.53. 57.53% students passed the vocational stream exam.

Students can check the CHSE Odisha board results on some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net apart from the official website of the board.

Visit the official website Insert required credentials Submit and access the CHSE 12th Arts results

CHSE 12th Arts Exams And COVID-19

The exams of CHSE Odisha board Class 12th had to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Odisha council, this year, has allotted marks to the students of Class 12 Arts on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The declaration of results has also been delayed due to the COVID-19 circumstances. Last year, the CHSE Arts results were declared in June.

The council had already declared the CHSE Plus Two Science results and Commerce CHSE 12th results in August.