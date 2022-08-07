CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites To Download Scorecard

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022

CHSE 12th Result 2022: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the Odisha Plus 2 Arts result 2022 on August 8. The Odisha Class 12 Arts results will be available on the official website -- chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE 12th result 2022 Arts date was announced by the Odisha State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Odisha after 12th, Access Now!

Also See: Top 50+ Entrance Exams after 12th. Check Now

To download CHSE Odisha result 2022 for Arts stream, students need to enter their registration number and roll number. Students can download their e-mark sheet for further references as the hard copy will be issued by the board later. The CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 for Arts stream will be declared on the following alternative websites

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022: List of Websites

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

samsodisha.gov.in

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How To Download Score Card

Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in Click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts stream Enter registration number and roll number CHSE 12th Arts stream result will be displayed on the screen Download HS plus two scorecards, and take a printout for further references.

Students must have to score a minimum of 30 per cent in every subject and 33 per cent in aggregate to pass Odisha 12th Arts board examination. Those who score an E grade will have to appear in the CHSE Class 12 supplementary examinations in order to qualify the Odisha 12th board examination.

Earlier on July 27, CHSE declared the Odisha Class 12 Result for Science and Commerce stream. As many as 76,604 students appeared for the plus two Science board exam, out of which 72,106 students passed the exam. The pass percentage touched 94.12 per cent. While in CHSE 12th Commerce result, 21,165 students passed the exam out of 23,726 students who appeared in the exam. The pass percentage for commerce stream was recorded at 89.20 per cent.