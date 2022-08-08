CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Today; Check List Of Websites To Download Scorecard

Image credit: Shutterstock Check the list of websites to download the Odisha Class 12 scorecard

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the Odisha Class 12 Arts result 2022 today, August 8. The Odisha Class 12 Arts results will be available on the websites -- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and samsodisha.gov.in. The candidates will need their registration number and roll number to check and download the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts result 2022. CHSE Odisha 12th Result LIVE

The details mentioned in the CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard are students name, father’s name, mother’s name, school name, date of birth, roll number, subject name, subject code, result status, marks, total marks and percentage. To qualify for the Odisha Class 12 exam, students must receive at least 30 per cent in each subject and an overall aggregate score of 33 per cent. The CHSE Odisha Class 12 exam was held from April 28 to May 31.

Students can download their Odisha Class 12 Arts result e-scorecard as of now as the board will provide the hard copies after a few days. Along with the Arts stream result, CHSE will also announce the result for Vocational courses today. Over 3 lakh candidates appeared in the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts and Vocational stream examinations.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022: List of Websites

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

samsodisha.gov.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard