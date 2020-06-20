Christ University Asks Applicants To Be Wary OF Admission Fraud

Image credit: Christuniversity.in Christ University asks students to be wary of fraud

Christ (deemed-to-be-university), Bangalore, has asked students to be wary of fraud SMS and emails from unauthorised sources promising to provide admissions in the university. The university has asked students to check with the admission office to verify the authenticity of any such communication.

Christ University, through its official website, said: It has come to the notice of the university that students are receiving SMS/email communication from unauthorised/unknown sources promising confirming admissions to various courses of the university. All applicants are cautioned not to be misguided and get cheated by such SMS/email and are requested to get in touch with the admissions office of the university for its authenticity. Christ University will not be responsible in any manner for such unauthorised email/SMS.”

Application forms for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate(PG) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) are available till June 30. The deadline for submitting application forms for some of the courses have already been exhausted.

Educational institutions across the country have been temporarily closed due to the ongoing lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that educational institutions will be reopened only after August 15. HRD Minister also said that a decision on reduction of syllabuses and teaching time will be taken after due discussion with the respective authorities.